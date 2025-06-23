During operational activity on Sunday by the Kiryat Gat Police Station, an officer on patrol noticed a vehicle driving south at a high speed.

The driver attempted to flee, ran a red light, and stopped after a short chase.

A quick examination found that the vehicle was stolen earlier in the day at the Hashiva Interchange in central Israel while the owner of the vehicle exited it to take cover in a protected space after a missile siren sounded in the area during an Iranian missile attack.

The suspect, a 36-year-old female from Haifa, was taken for questioning, after which the police returned the vehicle to its owner. Later in the day, the suspect was taken for a hearing at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court, which extended her custody.

The police emphasized that "The Israel Police views cases of looting and theft during security emergencies with utmost seriousness, and will act decisively and with zero tolerance toward any attempt to harm the safety, property, or sense of security of Israeli citizens—even during times of emergency."