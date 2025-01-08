Israel has gathered the many Nukhba Force terrorists that were captured since the October 7th Massacre in a high-security prison wing named the Rakefet Wing. Israel National News-Arutz Sheva participated in a tour of the high-security wing.

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir said during the tour: "Here you have all the Nukhba and Radwan Force terrorists, all the vilest scum. I hope to convince the Prime Minister in the end to pass the death penalty for terrorists. After two years, I can say that there has been a great change in the Israel Prison Service. Once they had spaces, yards, open wings, ping-pong, soccer - now they are underground and here they stay."

One of the guards at the Rakefet Wing explained: "We hold Nukhba terrorists who entered the State of Israel on October 7th and committed the worst acts. The vile people who are in the wing have experienced a total change - there is a new policy thanks to Minister Ben-Gvir."

Another guard described: "The hardest Nukhba terrorists are being held here - be it naval commandoes, ones who dug [tunnels], or those terrorists who looted, abducted, murdered, and raped - now they are here under our control until another decision is made. They get to leave for an hour a day, and the rest of the time, they're closed in their cells."

Maya Angel stated: "The unit has existed for some 14 years in the IPS - the unit is the operational fist - the district's tactical intervention unit. The unit routinely carries out operations and searches to remove anything that the prisoners want to smuggle.

"For every incident now, intervention incidents, they are the operational fist during the incident. That is this unit; it does this operation and leads many operations in the district," she concluded.