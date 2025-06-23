In recent days, the soldiers thwarted dozens of attempted infiltrations by hostile aircraft using electronic warfare. This activity constitutes an additional layer of defense, leveraging advanced technological means to detect and neutralize aerial threats in real time.

The IDF and the J6 and Cyber Defense Directorate will continue to leverage spectrum warfare to protect the residents of the State of Israel.

The Commander of the 5114th Battalion at the Spectrum Warfare Center, LTC B, stated: “Soldiers, researchers, and support personnel of the Spectrum Warfare Battalion of the J6 and Cyber Defense Directorate assist in the mission of defending the skies against hostile aircraft that infiltrate and are launched toward the State of Israel. In recent days, we thwarted dozens of such infiltration attempts using advanced electronic warfare systems."

"The UAVs arrive from Iranian territory into Israel and we help intercept them on an ongoing basis. These interceptions form an additional and important layer of defense that contributes to the protection of Israel’s skies. Every UAV we manage to stop helps protect our civilians, our residents, and our strategic assets. We will continue to operate at all times to protect the residents of the country.”