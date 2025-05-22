Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Thursday morning with US Attorney General Pam Bondi, following the antisemitic attack in Washington, DC, which resulted in the murder of two Israeli Embassy employees who were about to announce their engagement.

A statement from Netanyahu's office stressed that he is "outraged by the horrifying antisemitic murder of two Israeli Embassy employees in Washington, DC."

"The Prime Minister has spoken with Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter, who updated him on the details of the incident. The Prime Minister offered his support to the Ambassador and the embassy employees."

"US Attorney General Pam Bondi spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu and detailed everything that is known at this time about the identity of the murderer and the two embassy employees," the statement added. "The Attorney General told the Prime Minister that she is sorry to the depths of her heart and that US President Donald Trump is involved in managing the event, and that the US will bring the murderer to justice."

Attorney General Bondi "asked to convey her condolences to the families of the young couple who were due to become engaged soon," it added. "Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked her and President Trump for their clear stand against antisemitism."

Netanyahu stressed: "We are witness to the terrible cost of the antisemitism and wild incitement against the State of Israel. Blood libels against Israel have a cost in blood and must be fought to the utmost."

"My heart grieves for the families of the young beloveds, whose lives were cut short in a moment by an abhorrent antisemitic murderer.

"I have directed that security be increased at Israeli missions around the world and for the state's representatives."