Father of slain embassy staffer: 'She was our role model'

The family of Sarah Milgrim, who was murdered together with her boyfriend Yaron Lischinsky in an antisemitic shooting attack in Washington DC two weeks ago, spoke for the first time since the murder of their daughter with CBS News.

Robert Milgrim, Sarah's father, stated, "Usually, a parent tries to mold their child. Sarah molded us, she was a stronger person than I ever was."

He added, "I told Nancy after this happened that I'm a different person now than before this happened, from learning so much about what Sarah did and her courage and her striving for peace."

On Wednesday, May 22, Sarah and Yaron, who both worked for the Israeli Embassy in Washington, were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum when they were shot from behind by Elias Rodriguez.

As Sarah attempted to crawl away, Rodriguez continued to shoot her until she was dead. He later shouted that he committed the murders for Palestine and shouted "Free Palestine" as he was arrested.

Sarah and Yaron were planning to become engaged the following week, and Yaron had purchased an engagement ring shortly before the shooting.