Shooting attack in Washington: Two Israeli embassy employees shot dead outside museum

A man and woman were shot and killed in front of the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, on Wednesday evening, local media reported.

According to reports, one of the victims was a staffer of the Israeli embassy Washington.

Eyewitnesses said the shooter shouted "Free Palestine" before carrying out the attack.

According to NBC4, the shooting took place in the area in front of the Capital Jewish Museum and behind the FBI field office and the US attorney's office.

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force is responding.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, said the incident was a shooting attack.

“The fatal shooting that took place outside the event that took place at the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. – in which Israeli embassy employees were also injured – is a depraved act of antisemitic terrorism,” he said.

“Harming diplomats and the Jewish community is crossing a red line. We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act. Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives – everywhere in the world,” added Danon.

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that the two people who were killed were staff of the Israeli embassy.

"Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims," she said.

"We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice," added Noem.

The shooting took place during an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee (AJC) in the museum.

AJC CEO Ted Deutch said in a statement, "American Jewish Committee (AJC) can confirm that we hosted an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. this evening."

"We are devastated that an unspeakable act of violence took place outside the venue."

"At this moment, as we await more information from the police about exactly what transpired, our attention and our hearts are solely with those who were harmed and their families," said Deutch.