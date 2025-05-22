An earthquake was felt in Israel on Thursday morning at 6:19 a.m.

The quake, which registered a magnitude of 6.3, was centered 60 kilometers northeast of the town of Elounda on the Greek island of Crete. No damage or injuries were reported.

Just eight days ago, a similar magnitude earthquake was also felt in Israel, originating in the Mediterranean Sea near the Greek islands.

In March, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 was felt in the city of Eilat. No injuries or damage were reported.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the epicenter of the earthquake was near the Red Sea, approximately 65 km south of Eilat and 16 km from the resort city of Nuweiba in Sinai.

In August of 2024, an earthquake was felt in many towns and cities in northern and central Israel. There were no reports of injuries or damages.