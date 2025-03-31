During the search and rescue operations following the collapse of a hotel due to the earthquake in Myanmar, a girl was found alive after 60 hours beneath the rubble.

Reports indicate that the death toll in Myanmar has surpassed 1,700, with Western estimates suggesting that the final figure could exceed 10,000.

Additionally, over 3,400 individuals have sustained injuries of varying severity, and at least 300 people have been reported missing by their families.

The girl was rescued in stable condition by a coordinated effort of Chinese, Russian, and local rescue teams.

Estimates suggest that the likelihood of finding additional survivors is diminishing, particularly given the weather conditions and the approach of the 72-hour mark post-earthquake, which is typically regarded as the critical period for locating live missing persons.

Authorities in Myanmar announced that they are focusing on locating survivors while also undertaking recovery efforts, as identifying the deceased becomes increasingly challenging with the ongoing heatwave, which has reached temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius.

The United Nations has dispatched nearly 100 tons of life-saving supplies to Myanmar, and Chinese authorities have contributed approximately 14 million dollars in aid.

The earthquake, which measured 7.7 in magnitude, impacted both Myanmar and Thailand, resulting in damage to numerous buildings and the reported deaths of at least 18 individuals in Thailand.