An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 was felt across Israel early Wednesday morning.

Residents of Israel reported that the quake was felt, among other places, in Haifa, Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and additional towns in central Israel.

The epicenter of the quake is likely Crete, Greece, where an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 was reported.

In March, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 was felt in the city of Eilat. No injuries or damage were reported.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the epicenter of the earthquake was near the Red Sea, approximately 65 km south of Eilat and 16 km from the resort city of Nuweiba in Sinai.