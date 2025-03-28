A powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter Scale struck southeast Asia today (Friday), the epicenter of which was located 17.2 km outside of Mandalay in Myanmar.

The earthquake was also felt in Thailand, where footage showed the collapse of a skyscraper under construction in Bangkok. Tremors were also felt in Vietnam, Bangladesh, India, Laos, and China.

The earthquake struck at about 1:30 pm local time.

An aftershock was measured at 6.4 on the Richter Scale.

No tsunami warnings have been issued so far.