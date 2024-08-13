Residents reported around midnight on Monday night of an earthquake that was felt in northern and central Israel.

The epicenter is believed to be an earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale that occurred in Syria, and was also felt in Jordan and Lebanon.

In mid-July, a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Dead Sea region , the Geological Survey of Israel said.

Residents reported that the earthquake was felt in Dimona, the Dead Sea and Ma'ale Adumim. There were no reports of injuries or damage.