Rabbi Nehemiah Wilhelm, Chabad emissary in Bangkok, spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about the moments of anxiety he experienced with the city's residents after the severe earthquake that struck Thailand on Friday.

"It was obvious. It was a very strong earthquake, and miraculously it ended without damage in our area. In the first few seconds you feel dizzy, until you realize that it's not you who is moving around, but the room. There is a strong feeling of helplessness, that the ground is collapsing under your feet," Rabbi Wilhelm described the moments when the earthquake erupted.

"At first there was intense panic, people were evacuated from the hotels, but they later calmed down. There was one building that was under construction and it collapsed. That was a great disaster. There are dozens of missing Burmese construction workers. Thank God, there were no Israeli casualties or missing," he adds.

According to him, many concerned Israelis started calling the Chabad House immediately after the earthquake. "A lot of parents are worried about their children. We received hundreds of inquiries and tried to calm them all down."

Despite, and perhaps precisely because of, the earthquake, close to 600 people were hosted at the Chabad House on Friday night. "There were people who called specifically to ask if they could come to the Chabad House, because it was more relaxing for them than sitting in a hotel. It was a very special Shabbat with a good atmosphere," says Rabbi Wilhelm, adding: "A familiar place with a feeling of home gives people a safer feeling. We try to give this feeling all year round, especially when there is a situation, like after the earthquake. We try to be here for everyone."

At the same time as dealing with the earthquake, preparations are progressing vigorously for the massive Seder night event, in which thousands of Jews from all over Thailand plan to participate. "With God's help, we will have close to 12,000 Jews for the Seder nights throughout Thailand, and Passover will be truly kosher and happy," Rabbi Wilhelm concludes.