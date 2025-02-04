The leaders of the local authorities in Judea and Samaria on Tuesday evening sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

In their letter, they praised the Prime Minister for his steadfastness in defending the interests of the State of Israel, but expressed deep concern over reports of a possible relinquishment of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria as part of the normalization deal with Saudi Arabia.

"Israeli sovereignty is not a luxury but a duty meant to prevent the establishment of an Arab terror state in the heart of the land, and it is part of the absolute victory! Complete Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria is not only the realization of our natural right in our land, but it is also the only way to ensure that the horrors of October 7th will not repeat in Afula, Hadera, Kfar Saba, Modiin, Jerusalem, and Be'er Sheva," the leaders wrote.

They further noted that the issue of sovereignty should be placed on the agenda of the meeting with Trump, in order to achieve American recognition of Judea and Samaria as an inseparable part of the State of Israel – just as President Trump did with the Golan Heights.