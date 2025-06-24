National Security Minister and Security Cabinet member MK Itamar Ben Gvir on Monday presented a comprehensive security plan for Judea and Samaria, aimed at redefining the rules of engagement following Operation Rising Lion.

Ben Gvir, who was actively involved in Cabinet discussions during the campaign against Iran, is now calling for the same assertive approach to be applied to terrorist strongholds in Judea and Samaria. He proposed measures such as targeted airstrikes against armed individuals who appear at public gatherings like funerals and rallies. He also renewed his push to pass legislation enabling the death penalty for terrorists, a proposal that has remained stalled in the Knesset for more than two years.

In addition, Ben Gvir is demanding the imposition of sweeping economic and civil sanctions on the Palestinian Authority—sanctions so severe they could effectively paralyze its operations. He also advocates for intensifying closures of towns and villages associated with terrorist activity.

The final element of his plan involves the systematic dismantling of Tanzim and other Palestinian Arab factions. According to Ben Gvir, the same operational methods used against Iranian infrastructure—targeting headquarters, command centers, and control networks—should now be employed in Judea and Samaria.

“We are now at a moment that won’t return,” Ben Gvir stated. “The head of the octopus, Iran, has been dealt a devastating blow. This is our opportunity to strike the arms of the octopus within our borders. Judea and Samaria are full of extreme Islamic elements with the same goal: to destroy the Jewish people. There is no difference between Tehran and Jenin.”

Associates of the minister noted that at many public events in Judea and Samaria, such as funerals and rallies, armed individuals appear openly—often without any response from the IDF. “This situation must end,” they said. “The policy must change: any armed person who raises their head must be eliminated.”

They added that Israel has already proven in Iran its ability to operate deep within hostile territory, and that it is now time to demonstrate the same strength and resolve within Judea and Samaria.