New information received by the security establishment Thursday indicates that the leader of the Houthi rebel forces in Yemen survived an Israeli assassination attempt but was seriously injured, Kan News reported.

Three days ago, a security source revealed that Mohammad Abd al-Karim al-Roumairi was the target of the strike that took place in the capital, Sana'a.

Last week, the Israeli Navy attacked the port of Hodeidah in Yemen for the first time since the beginning of the war. Media outlets associated with the Houthi rebels reported that the port was attacked twice.

An IDF spokesperson updated that naval missile ships targeted facilities at the port "following the aggression of the Houthi terrorist regime toward the State of Israel."

"The port is used to transfer weapons and is a further example of the Houthi terrorist regime's cynical exploitation of civilian infrastructure in order to advance terrorist activities," the IDF said.

Defense Minister Israel Katz responded: "Israel's long arm, in both the air and sea, will reach anywhere. We have warned the Houthis that if they continue to fire at Israel, they will face powerful retaliation and will be subjected to a naval and aerial blockade."