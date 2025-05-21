The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the government's decision to terminate the tenure of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar was procedurally flawed and legally invalid. The court found that the dismissal lacked a factual basis and was carried out without a proper hearing.

Additionally, the court stated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a conflict of interest due to investigations involving his associates in the "Qatargate" affair. Despite these findings, the court decided not to take further action, as Bar had already announced his intention to step down.

Justice Noam Sohlberg dissented, arguing that the court should not intervene in such matters, especially given the deep societal divisions in Israel. He emphasized the inherent tension between the Shin Bet's obligation to implement government policy and its duty to operate in a nonpartisan manner.

The government withdrew its decision to dismiss Bar last month after Bar announced he would step down on June 15.