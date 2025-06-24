Israel-Iran ceasefire announced by Trump takes effect

The ceasefire between Israel and Iran announced by American President Donald Trump took effect at 7:00 a.m. (Israel time) on Tuesday. An Iranian missile barrage set off sirens in northern Israel a short time later.

Israel reportedly agreed to a ceasefire, yet no Israeli official has openly acknowledged it.

One official commented to Axios journalist Barak Ravid: "Trump announced a ceasefire. If all sides uphold it, it will hold." At the same time, Israeli media reports that Israel is preparing to retaliate for an Iranian ballistic missile strike in Be'er Sheva on Tuesday morning that caused four fatalities.

The President announced that the ceasefire had begun, writing on Truth Social: "The ceasefire is now in effect. Please do not violate it!"

Iranian state television announced the ceasefire, claiming the final missile barrages were launched before it went into effect.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran approached the White House after the attack on the American base Al-Udeid in Qatar, clarifying to Washington that there would be no further attacks against American targets.

According to Fox News, Trump spoke with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and told him that Israel agreed to the ceasefire. The President asked the Emir to help persuade the Iranians to agree to the proposal.

Afterwards, American Vice President J.D. Vance spoke with Qatar's Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

President Trump wrote extensively on the subject on Truth Social, announcing the ceasefire several hours before it took effect. In a separate post, he revealed that Israel and Iran had both approached him to request mediation and congratulated them for their desire for peace.

According to the President, Iran will begin the ceasefire, followed by Israel at the 12-hour mark. By the 24th hour, Trump said, the war will be officially recognized as concluded by the international community. He emphasized that both sides have committed to maintaining peace and mutual respect throughout the ceasefire periods.

Congratulating both nations, Trump praised their "stamina, courage, and intelligence" in bringing what he termed "THE 12 DAY WAR" to an end.