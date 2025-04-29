The Israeli government this afternoon (Tuesday) approved the cancellation of the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar. The move follows Bar's announcement that he will step down in June and will prevent the Supreme Court from issuing a ruling in the matter that could limit the government's authority over the Shin Bet.

Speaking at a ceremony in memory of the Shin Bet's fallen, which took place at the organization's headquarters last night, Bar said, "As the head of the organization, I took responsibility - and now, during an evening symbolizing remembrance, heroism and sacrifice, I have chosen to announce the implementation of that responsibility, and conclude my role as head of the ISA."

Regarding the events of the October 7 massacre, Bar added, “After years on many fronts, one night, on the southern front, the sky fell. All systems collapsed. The ISA also failed to issue an alert. As the head of the organization, I took responsibility for this – and now, on this special evening, symbolizing memory, heroism and sacrifice, I have chosen to announce its implementation and decided to end my role as ISA chief. In their memory, following in their footsteps.”

“In light of the magnitude of the event, all of us - those who chose public service and defense of the state as our life’s mission, and who failed to provide a security blanket that day - should bow our heads modestly in front of the murdered, the dead, the wounded, the kidnapped and the families and act accordingly. Everybody.

“The realization of responsibility in practice is an inseparable part of our personal example and the legacy of our leaders, and we have no legitimacy to lead without it.”

Regarding the preservation of the ISA's independence, he said, “This is an organization, whose functioning is of invaluable importance for the security of the State and for Israeli democracy. In the past month I have fought for this, and this week the entire infrastructure required before the Supreme Court has been completed, and I hope that the judgment given will ensure that the ISA will be kept as such, for a long time and without fear.”

Bar will step down on June 15.