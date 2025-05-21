The Central District Prosecutor's Office submitted an indictment on Wednesday to the District Youth Court in Lod against a 16-year-old Arab from Tira for an attempt to commit a terror attack at the Tira Police Station.

According to the indictment paper, the suspect decided to carry out a nationalist-motivated terror attack in response to the war in Gaza and what he called the "Jewish occupation."

During his preparations for the attack, the suspect consulted with the Chat GPT artificial intelligence platform about options to commit terror attacks.

On the night of March 5th, 2025, the suspect left his home armed with a knife with a 10 cm blade after "purifying" himself in the shower. He walked to the police station, infiltrated the property, and when he saw a Border Police Officer, he drew the knife while shouting Allahu Akbar and similar chants.

The suspect is being charged with an Attempt to cause serious harm under aggravating circumstances, which was classified as an act of terror.

Along with the indictment, the Prosecutor's Office asked the court to extend the suspect's detention until the end of the legal process. The detention request notes that the crime was nationalist-driven and that it is part of the wave of "lone-wolf terrorism," which is characterized by the difficulty of early detection and prevention.