The Central Unit of the Jerusalem District Police and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) foiled a multi-stage terror attack in Jerusalem planned by an Arab resident of the capital. The terrorist prepared pipe bombs and purchased knives to use in the attack, which was intended to be carried out during Ramadan.

Over the past month, the Shin Bet and Jerusalem District Police Central Unit launched an investigation into the terrorist, on suspicion he intended on carrying out various types of attacks including pipe bombings in different locations in Jerusalem and a ramming and stabbing attack against Jewish civilians or security forces in the capital.

Last month, detectives from the Jerusalem District, directed by the Shin Bet, arrested a terrorist in his 20s from the Shuafat "Refugee" Camp in northeastern Jerusalem. In his interrogation, he admitted to having planned to place explosives on the light rail, buses, and in restaurants in the south of the city and even conducted actions to execute these plans and began to learn how to create the bombs for the attacks. At a certain point, the terrorist purchased pipes, boxes of matches, fireworks, and other items with which he created pipe bombs.

At a certain point, the terrorist decided to plan a ramming and stabbing attack as well. For that, he began to learn to drive and purchased large knives, which he hid in his home.

A few days before Ramadan, he made up his mind to execute the attack at a main intersection in the city. In addition to driving lessons, he decided to purchase a vehicle to use in the attack, after which he planned to stab people.

The investigation found that the terrorist wanted to be a "Shaheed" (martyr) and would listen to verses from the Quran to encourage himself to carry out terror attacks to kill Jews.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the police and Shin Bet built an evidentiary basis against the terrorist. His custody is being extended as needed, and the Jerusalem District Prosecutor is expected to submit an indictment against him.