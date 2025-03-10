A baby was reportedly injured in a stone-throwing attack on an Israeli vehicle in the Huwara area this afternoon (Monday).

The child was reportedly lightly injured in the attack. The vehicle continued on to the entrance to the Samaria Border Police Station, where the baby received medical treatment.

The IDF stated, "A short while ago, a terrorist hurled rocks at an Israeli vehicle traveling on a civilian road near Udala, injuring an Israeli baby. The baby was treated by medical staff at the scene. Upon receiving the report, IDF soldiers were dispatched to the scene and began searching for the terrorist."

Huwara has been the site of multiple terrorist attacks on Israeli vehicles in recent years, including deadly attacks.

Two years ago, two brothers, Hallel and Yagel Yaniv, were murdered in a terrorist shooting attack on their vehicle in Huwara. Witnesses described the shooting as being carried out at "point-blank range."

In July 2024, multiple Israeli vehicles were attacked by Arabs throwing stones on the main road in Huwara. Some of the vehicles were damaged, while others managed to escape by speeding away from the scene. A resident of Samaria who was pelted with rocks and whose car's windshield was smashed stopped on the side of the road and, together with other residents who were passing by, went after the terrorists.