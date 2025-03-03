One individual was murdered and several others were wounded in a stabbing attack near the Lev Hamifratz Mall in Haifa. MDA reported that one of the victims is in critical condition, three are in severe condition, and another is in light condition.

MDA EMTs and paramedics pronounced a man in his 70s dead.

In addition they tended to four wounded victims and evacuated them to Rambam Hospital. Three of the victims, including a woman and man in their 30s and a 15-year-old boy, were severely wounded, and a woman in her 70s is in moderate condition.

At least one terrorist was eliminated by civilians and soldiers at the scene. There is a report regarding an additional terrorist.

The commissioner of the police is traveling to the scene. A police helicopter is hovering over the scene in an attempt to locate additional accomplices.

The police stated: "This was a stabbing attack, police forces are at the scene, terrorist neutralized and eliminated. The police have cordoned off the scene and are working out any other suspicions."