The IDF is currently exploring the possibility of reinstating yeshiva students into combat service within the Artillery Corps, Arutz Sheva - Israel National News has learned.

Senior officers, including a brigade commander and battalion commander in the corps, have recently discussed internally a renewed evaluation of integrating yeshiva students, prompted by their notable performance in reserve units during the ongoing war.

The original decision to remove yeshiva students from these roles was made about five years ago after a significant group of female soldiers were placed in combat units (physical stamina standards were lowered for them), this due to halakhic concerns stemming from mixed gender service and reports of mixed-gender service affecting the character of the service environment. That decision was reached in coordination with yeshiva deans.

Now, after an extended and intensive contribution from former yeshiva students who served in artillery units before the program was discontinued — many of whom served hundreds of reserve days — their value to the corps is being reassessed.

The IDF is examining several models, including forming a dedicated battalion or separating specific companies so that they are all male, similar to previous frameworks used in the past.