Troops from the 282nd Fire Brigade have been operating on the northern border in recent months and striking targets to provide artillery cover to the forces maneuvering on the ground.

In light of ground operations in new locations deeper in Lebanese territory, artillery battery forces from the Keren (411) Battalion have crossed the border and begun firing artillery from within Lebanese territory to widen their range to allow full artillery support for the forces on the ground.

Until now, since the limited, localized, targeted ground raids in Lebanon began, the artillery battery and the 282nd Fire Brigade have fired at thousands of targets including arms depots, Hezbollah headquarters, operational terror apartments, launch sites that launched missiles at Israel, and other targets.

Since the start of the ground maneuvers, the brigade's forces have eliminated hundreds of terrorists and destroyed many terror targets, assisting all brigades operating in Lebanese territory.