The IDF Spokesperson Unit on Tuesday addressed a video that was published on social media on Monday, which shows a soldier standing on a sand dune while an artillery gun is fired over her head.

After the gun is fired, the soldier falls and does not return to the frame.

The IDF Spokesperson stated that "the incident seen in the video is severe and completely deviates from the IDF's safety regulations. An in-depth investigation into the matter will be held as soon as possible, and punishments will be in order. No one was hurt in the incident."

The IDF then again emphasized that no one was hurt in the incident.