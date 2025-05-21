Ettya and Eitan David Eliya, a couple from Samaria, were injured late Tuesday night in a serious car accident at the Yitzhar Junction.

Eitan David sustained serious injuries, while Ettya was moderately wounded. A relative traveling with them suffered light injuries. All three were evacuated to hospital for medical treatment.

Ettya is the widow of Yehuda Dimentman, a student of the Homesh Yeshiva who was murdered in a shooting attack in December 2021 on his way home from yeshiva.

In May 2023, she married Eitan David Eliya, a graduate of the Ro’eh Yisrael Yeshiva in Yitzhar and the son of Rabbi Moshe Eliya.

Following the accident, family and friends called for prayers for their recovery, writing: “Our son and daughter-in-law, Eitan David and Ettya Eliya, were in a very serious car accident a few hours ago. Please pray for Eitan David, the son of Tova, and Ettya, the daughter of Perachia, for a full and speedy recovery and salvation from Heaven. May we hear good news.”