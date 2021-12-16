One Israeli was killed and two others were wounded, in a shooting attack that took place near the community of Homesh in Samaria.

The wounded were brought to the gate of the community of Shavei Shomron, where they received initial medical treatment from United Hatzalah, Magen David Adom, and IDF medics who were called to the scene.

The seriously wounded victim was evacuated by helicopter to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Security forces are currently sweeping the area of the shooting,

Nathaniel Iluz, a paramedic from United Hatzalah, said: "I provided first aid at the scene to a victim who was in critical condition from gunfire, and to two other victims who were conscious. In addition, United Hatzalah provided assistance to someone who was suffering anxiety from the attack,"

Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi responded to the attack by saying: "The shooting attack proves that the Gantz-Barlev deal to allocate soldiers for policing missions undermines security. The depletion of IDF manpower causes a shortage in the face of the multiplicity of missions. With the increase in Palestinian terrorism, we must allow the IDF to preserve the lives and security of the residents and not send them on missions they shouldn't be on."

"At the same time, the police will deal with the police missions as they did along the way and knew how to do so without discrediting the public and without getting upset. I pray for the recovery of the wounded," Revivi said.

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan responded to the shooting attack, saying, "The Israeli government is losing its deterrence. A series of repeated steps have caused Arab terrorism from the Palestinian Authority to raise its voice. We, the settlers in Samaria and with us all the people of Israel will defeat terrorism, we will defeat them."

"I demand and call on the government at this time to change course. This government, whether we elected it or not, it is responsible for the security of every citizen in the State of Israel. It cannot be that time and time again civilians are shot in key places in the State of Israel. We expect the government to turn this around immediately. Jewish blood cannot be cheap," Dagan added.