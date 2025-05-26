In the aftermath of a serious traffic accident at the Itamar junction that left Eitan David Eliya and his wife Atiya injured, Rabbi Moshe Eliya, father of Eitan David, delivered a message of faith and hope.

Atiya is the widow of Yehuda Dimentman, a student of the Homesh yeshiva who was murdered in a terrorist shooting attack in December 2021 while returning from yeshiva. In May 2023, she married Eitan David Eliya, a graduate of the Ro’eh Yisrael yeshiva in Itamar and the son of Rabbi Moshe Eliya.

In his moving address, Rabbi Eliya shared a moment from the accident scene: “The first to reach David at the site heard him cry out, ‘Father, Father, I want Father.’ He was surely referring to our Father in Heaven, surely to another father who is already in Heaven, and surely to a father here on Earth.”

The rabbi praised his son’s noble choice to marry Atiya, a widow raising her young son: “If the Holy One, blessed be He, commanded us in His holy Torah to care for widows and orphans, then Eitan David the righteous chose to live his life with Atiya, the choice of his heart, and to be like a true father.”

Calling on the public to join in prayer, Rabbi Eliya added: “I call on you from here – open the heavens. Ask on their behalf from the place where you are. There will be salvations beyond the bounds of nature. May the Holy One, blessed be He, take notice of His matters, notice the troubles of all Israel, and bring healing and redemption from within you – the holy, noble, and pure.”