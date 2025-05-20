Former hostage Edan Alexander, who was released last week, met recently with former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Channel 12 News reported Tuesday evening that Alexander told Gallant he survived his long captivity knowing that his comrades from the brigade were fighting to bring him home.

According to the report, during his captivity, Edan had access to Arabic television and saw statements from various public figures, including Gallant. Edan’s parents maintained close contact with Gallant and initiated the meeting.

During their conversation, the former Defense Minister asked Edan, “How did you manage to hold on to hope in captivity?” Edan replied, “I knew my Golani brothers were fighting above me, for me, and I had to survive for them.”

Alexander added: “It was a tough captivity. We were moved between dozens of locations — we slept in apartments, mosques, and even on the street. Once, we couldn’t make it to the next location in time, so we slept in an alley — without anyone noticing.”

Edan also told his family about the harsh conditions he endured in Hamas’ Gaza tunnels, and said he was held near senior Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar.