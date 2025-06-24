Moments before the official commencement of the ceasefire, a deadly rocket struck a residential building in Be'er Sheva, causing massive destruction, injuries, and fatalities.

First responders at the scene acted swiftly to locate and rescue residents trapped in the rubble, working in coordination with the IDF Home Front Command, Israel Police, and Fire and Rescue Services.

Elhanan Roth, commander of Unit 360, described the harrowing sights and immediate response efforts: "Upon arrival, we encountered massive destruction and immediately began evacuating the wounded to Magen David Adom teams. Shortly after, we turned to locate the deceased. Not long into our operation, we found another trapped individual. We managed to extract her, but unfortunately, she was pronounced dead at the scene." Roth emphasized that dozens of residents were saved only because they were in protected spaces (mamad), adding that the exact location of the rocket impact is still under investigation.

Chaim Weingarten, ZAKA's Deputy Director of Operations, described the overwhelming devastation: "It was a horrific scene. We couldn’t take a step without hearing the cries of residents being rescued. Slowly, the picture became clear—an entire sixth floor had taken a direct hit and simply vanished. The injured and the dead were from that floor." He added that rescue efforts were immediately coordinated with other emergency forces, and work began on treating the casualties.

Roth spoke of the painful irony that the strike occurred just minutes before reports of the ceasefire: "We had already taken off our vests, thinking the events were winding down, and then came this incident in Be'er Sheva. A very difficult and complex scene, reminiscent of previous tragedies we’ve faced here."

Weingarten concluded with a hope that this would be the last time emergency teams are called into action: "It was a terrible final blow in an unbearably difficult war. The magnitude of the scene and the pain it brought are unimaginable." Roth added that residents were completely caught off guard by the strike and immediately began self-rescue with whatever belongings they could carry, before being evacuated to safe zones and hospitals. Emergency teams and volunteers continued working tirelessly at the site, assisting in recovery, treating the wounded, and handling the necessary burial arrangements.