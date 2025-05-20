The United Kingdom has suspended negotiations for a new free trade agreement with Israel and summoned Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely in response to Israel's intensified military operations in Gaza.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced the pause in trade discussions, citing the Israeli government's "egregious policies in the West Bank and Gaza" as incompatible with advancing talks on an upgraded trade deal. He emphasized the UK's "complete opposition" to the IDF's extensive ground operations in Gaza and reiterated demands for Hamas to release all hostages immediately and unconditionally.

Minister for the Middle East Hamish Falconer summoned Ambassador Hotovely to express the UK's "opposition to the wholly disproportionate escalation of military activity in Gaza and emphasis that the 11-week block on aid to Gaza," which he claimed "has been cruel and indefensible."

He added, "Israel must abide by its obligations under International Humanitarian Law and ensure full, rapid, safe and unhindered provision of humanitarian assistance to the population in Gaza. The limited amount of aid entering is simply not enough."

"We must get an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages and a path to a two-state solution is the only way to ensure the long-term peace and security of both Palestinians and Israelis."