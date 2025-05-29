The star of Israeli international actress and model Gal Gadot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized Wednesday night by unknown individuals, Kan News reported.

Videos shared by Israelis living nearby show the star spray-painted with the words “baby killer.” Gadot’s last name was erased and replaced with her maiden name, “Greenstein.” Pro-Palestinian activists circulated images of the defacement on social media, claiming the use of her original surname was meant to portray her as “foreign and dispossessing.”

Yaniv Cohen, an Israeli living in the area, told Kan News that he went to the Walk of Fame specifically to clean the damage. Before doing so, he documented the graffiti sprayed on Gadot’s star and other walls in the area in English and Arabic, including phrases like “Fuck Israel” and “Free Palestine.”

“It’s infuriating. I see tons of hateful posts against Israelis,” Cohen told the Israeli news outlet. “When I saw this post on Facebook about the defacement of specifically a Jewish woman’s star, I rushed over and cleaned it up with a friend who’s staying with me for Shabbat.”

“Even after we cleaned it, someone came and stomped on the star hard, just to show how much they hate it. I wasn’t afraid, we did what needed to be done. Afterward, I posted it right away so the whole world could see it, so that they know that we’re not afraid, and that we stand strong against hatred.”