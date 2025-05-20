The British Foreign Office announced sanctions against several Israeli entities, including Daniella Weiss and the Nachala movement.

According to the Foreign Office, the decision was made after determining that Weiss and these organizations “supported violence against Palestinians.”

Sanctions were also imposed on Harel Libi “Coco” and his company, LIBI Construction and Infrastructure Ltd. In addition, sanctions were applied to the “Coco's Farm” outpost.

The Neria's Farm outpost and Zohar Sabah were also sanctioned.

Last year, Canada imposed sanctions on Weiss and several other right-wing activists, including Bentzi Gopstein, Einan Ben-Nir Amram Tanjil, Elisha Yered, Ely Federman, Meir Mordechai Ettinger, and Shalom Zicherman.

Sanctions were also placed on Amana, an organization promoting settlement since 1979, as well as the Hilltop Youth, Lehava, Moshe’s Farm, and Zvi’s Farm.

At the time, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly stated: “We remain deeply concerned by extremist settler violence in the West Bank and condemn such acts, not only for the significant impact they have on Palestinian lives, but also for the corrosive impact they have on prospects for lasting peace. We call on authorities to ensure the protection of civilians and hold perpetrators of such violence accountable.”