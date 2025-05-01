A group of Republican senators introduced legislation on Wednesday that would strip US funding from United Nations agencies found to be discriminating against Israel, following what lawmakers describe as a growing wave of antisemitism within the international body.

The legislation, titled the Stand with Israel Act, was introduced by Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID), the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and co-sponsored by over 20 other Senate Republicans.

The bill seeks to cut US taxpayer dollars to any UN entity that “expels, downgrades, suspends, or otherwise restricts the participation” of Israel.

“Israel is one of America’s greatest allies, and under President Trump’s Administration, we will no longer tolerate—much less fund—the blatant antisemitism at the United Nations,” said Sen. Risch in a statement announcing the bill. “This bill will send a clear message to the UN and any other antisemitic international organizations: if you want America’s money, you’ll need to respect our Israeli friends. America will always stand with Israel.”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), one of the bill’s co-sponsors, added, “For too long, the United Nations has allowed antisemitism to fester in its ranks while taking billions from American taxpayers. The Stand with Israel Act sends a clear message that America stands with Israel — and will hold the UN accountable.”

The legislation is modeled after existing laws that block funding to UN agencies which recognize the Palestinian Authority as a member state. It reflects growing Republican frustration with UN actions seen as targeting Israel, including recent moves to elevate the Palestinian Authority’s status and perceived inaction regarding terrorist threats to the Jewish state.

“The UN is increasingly a hotbed of antisemitism,” said Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC). “As our strongest ally in the Middle East, the United States stands with Israel and the Jewish people. Not a single hard-earned American taxpayer dollar should go to the UN or any international organization that tries to restrict Israel’s participation.”

Other senators pointed to specific concerns, including the alleged involvement of UN workers in Hamas’ October 7th terror attack on Israel.

“Not only has the United Nations become a breeding ground for antisemitism, but its own staffers helped plan and execute Hamas’ October 7th terrorist attack on Israel that killed Americans,” said Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA). “Our tax dollars should not be used to fuel hate, and especially not to fund terrorism.”

Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) accused the UN of acting as “useful idiots for Iran and its terrorist proxies,” while Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL), and others underscored the importance of defending Israel against what they call biased treatment from international bodies.

“There has been a troubling pattern of anti-Israel sentiment across the UN and its affiliated bodies that has undoubtedly undermined their credibility,” said Sen. Britt. “Not a single dime of taxpayer money should be used to support or fuel antisemitism.”

In addition to blocking funds to discriminatory agencies, the bill aims to reassert US commitment to Israel’s legitimacy and its right to full participation in international institutions.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) emphasized that the legislation “ensures that American taxpayer dollars are never used to fund anti-Israel efforts, bias, or discrimination at the United Nations.”

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) added, “If this ridiculous project to downgrade the membership of Israel—a free, democratic country and rightful member state—moves forward in the UN, the U.S. has no choice but to finally withdraw all support from a failed institution.”

The bill also received backing from Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), who blasted the UN for passing what he called a “biased resolution” in favor of the Palestinian Authority. “President Trump is sending a message to the global community that American taxpayer dollars will not be used against us or our allies, or to fuel terror around the world,” he said.