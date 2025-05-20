Yair Golan, chairman of The Democrats, ignited a firestorm of controversy with his recent comments criticizing the IDF in an interview on Tuesday. Golan's statements, where he accused Israel of engaging in war crimes, including killing babies "as a hobby," have been widely quoted throughout the Gaza Strip and the Arab world.

In a scathing response, the Palestinian Mujahideen organization in Gaza condemned Golan's statements, calling for international sanctions against Israel. They described his remarks as proof of Israel's "barbaric" actions in Gaza and a reflection of the government's responsibility in prolonging the conflict. The organization also lashed out at the Israeli public's internal backlash, accusing Zionist parties of fostering a "fascist and criminal collective consciousness."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu swiftly condemned Golan's comments, branding them as "wild incitement" against the IDF, which he hailed as "the most moral army in the world." Netanyahu also criticized Golan for previously encouraging draft evasion and for comparing Israel to Nazi Germany.