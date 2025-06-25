Major tragedy: Seven soldiers fell in southern Gaza

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication on Wednesday morning that seven soldiers fell during combat in southern Gaza. The names of six them have been made public.

- Lieutenant Matan Shai Yashinovski, aged 21, from Kfar Yona, a Platoon Commander in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

- Staff Sergeant Ronel Ben-Moshe, aged 20, from Rehovot, a soldier in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

- Staff Sergeant Niv Radia, aged 20, from Elyakhin, a soldier in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

- Sergeant Ronen Shapiro, aged 19, from Mazkeret Batya, a soldier in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

- Sergeant Shahar Manoav, aged 21, from Ashkelon, a soldier in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

- Sergeant Maayan Baruch Pearlstein, aged 20, from Eshhar, a soldier in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

The name of an additional soldier who fell in the same incident has yet to be cleared for publication and will be published later.

A preliminary IDF investigation indicates that a terrorist attached an explosive device to the armored personnel carrier carrying the soldiers. The device detonated, causing the vehicle to catch fire, and all the soldiers inside were killed.

During an additional incident, a soldier in the 605th Battalion of the 188th Brigade was severely injured on Tuesday during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and his family has been notified.