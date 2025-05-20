Omer Dostri, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's spokesman, said on Tuesday that it is impossible to promise that Hamas would not loot the trucks bringing humanitarian aid into Gaza.

In an interview with Galei Tzahal, Dostri said: "Is it possible to totally promise that some Hamasniks won't pillage the trucks? The answer is no."

Earlier on Tuesday, activists from the Tzav 9 movement filmed dozens of trucks waiting to enter the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing to deliver humanitarian aid.

משאיות סיוע לפני הכניסה לעזה צו 9

The movement's chairperson, Reut Ben Haim, claimed that the quantity of the aid is much higher than what has been reported and stated, "This morning, at Kerem Shalom, not nine, not ten trucks, but more than 30, and they continue to flow. These trucks are going in today, when the State of Israel no longer denies that they will reach Hamas. It doesn't deny that that is exactly what will happen with them."

Ben Haim added fierce criticism of the government's conduct: "As the State of Israel sends five reserve divisions to fight Hamas, at the exact same time, it strengthens it (Hamas). It strengthens the terror organization during a war against it. This is crazy. This makes no sense, and we will stop it with our bodies."