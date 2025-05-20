Binyamin Governor Israel Ganz urged the Israeli government to dismantle the Palestinian Authority in response to growing international pressure, particularly from Britain, France, and Canada. Speaking at a Jerusalem Post conference on Tuesday night, Ganz labeled the Palestinian Authority a “grave security threat” to Israel, urging decisive action to ensure the nation’s survival.

“The establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of Israel is not just a political issue – it’s a matter of national security,” Gantz declared. He described the PA's growing military strength, with over 45,000 armed men stationed close to Israeli cities, as an imminent danger that could lead to a repeat of the ctober 7th massacre.

Ganz's comments came after leaders from France, Britain, and Canada jointly called for an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, threatening economic and diplomatic sanctions if Israel does not cease its military operations. The statement, signed by French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, also demanded that Israel allow humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the international leaders’ stance, accusing them of rewarding the massacre, and stressed that the war began with a terror attack and that Israel would not bow to external pressure while defending its citizens.