Louisiana State Representative Michael Bayham visited the Binyamin Regional Council on Monday as part of his trip to Israel. The visit follows the close ties cultivated by Yisrael Ganz, Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council, with American leaders.

Last year, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, State Treasurer John Fleming, and State Representative Mike Bayham hosted Governor Yisrael Ganz during his trip to the United States. At that time, Ganz invited them for a reciprocal visit to Israel, and now Bayham has come to visit. During his stay, Ganz presented Bayham with the challenges facing the council, as well as the significant development the region has undergone in recent years. Bayham was deeply impressed by the development and the growth of communities within the council.

Bayham, known as a staunch supporter of Israel, has led several pro-Israel initiatives in Louisiana over the past year. In June 2024, he spearheaded efforts to pass resolutions supporting Israel and the Jewish community in Louisiana. Bayham promoted two major resolutions: one expressing solidarity with Israel following the October 7th terror attack, affirming Israel’s right to self-defense and calling for the release of all hostages; and another condemning antisemitism on Louisiana campuses and renewing the commitment to combat Jew-hatred.

During his visit, Bayham presented Ganz with copies of the resolutions passed by the Louisiana House of Representatives and emphasized his support for the residents of Judea and Samaria and for the application of Israeli sovereignty there." I believe Israel has the right to live in the heart of the Biblical homeland, in Judea and Samaria," said Bayham during the visit. "Judea and Samaria are still governed by Jordanian law and, in some cases, even Ottoman law — which creates legal gray areas and a lack of proper governance," Bayham explained that this situation, in which a nation does not exercise full sovereignty over its own land, is almost impossible for Americans to fully grasp. "It would be like if Mississippi had applied Spanish rule to certain communities, or if Louisiana had applied French rule to certain communities," he said. "There’s a duality in Israel that many back home simply don’t understand — it’s almost incomprehensible." He went on to express his support for the application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria for the benefit of all residents. "It will lead to the development of roads and infrastructure that serve the entire population. Louisiana stands with Israel during this complex time."

Governor Yisrael Ganz thanked Bayham for his strong support of Israel, noting: "True friends like Mike Bayham are a valuable asset to the State of Israel. They bring the truth about Israel to the United States and strengthen the bond between our two countries."

Later in the visit, Bayham toured the heritage site of Ancient Shiloh, led by Eliana Passentin, Director of the International Desk at the Binyamin Regional Council.