Agriculture and Food Security Minister MK Avi Dichter held a meeting on Sunday with the heads of the authorities in the Yesha Council, during which the parties discussed the challenges and opportunities for developing and prospering agriculture in the region.

At the start of the meeting, the minister presented the 2050 Food Security Plan and shared with those present the vision that was recently translated into a government decision—to increase agricultural output by a third in the next decade (by 2035). He expressed his appreciation for the agriculture in Judea and Samaria, which, in his words, brings significant progress toward advancing the government decision and maintaining food security, alongside the strategic importance of cultivating the vast agricultural lands, whether in crops or expansive grazing areas.

Afterward, the heads of the authorities in the Yesha Council shared with Dichter the various challenges they face. At the conclusion of the meeting, the minister instructed the establishment of a joint professional team between the Yesha Council and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security. This team will explore how to bring about a tremendous breakthrough for Israeli agriculture and the food security of all, thanks to the uniqueness of the agriculture and farmers in Judea and Samaria.

Dichter said of the meeting, "This is a revolution stemming from my clear policy in the ministry—strengthening agriculture in Judea and Samaria and providing significant support for the farmers’ activities and the farmers themselves."

"I want to clarify: the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security under my leadership aims for flourishing and thriving agriculture from the sea to the Jordan River. Fortunately, I find in the Yesha Council a serious partner for the long-term plans we are leading. Thanks to young and energetic farmers, significant land reserves, and our assistance at the ministry through reducing water prices, providing access to advanced agricultural technological knowledge, and allocating land, we will know how to march together toward a country that no enemy will surprise on a clear day with regard to imports. We are at a historic moment that must not be missed; the time has come to apply Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. I thank my friends from the Yesha Council, led by my friend Israel Ganz, for a fruitful and educational meeting, which serves as an opening for additional meetings and many good joint initiatives," Dichter added.

The head of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, Israel Ganz, said, "Judea and Samaria can be at the forefront of Israeli agriculture, but to achieve this, bureaucratic obstacles must be removed, and the communities must be allowed to manage the land and agricultural reserves like anywhere else in the country. One of our central challenges stems from the fact that Israeli law does not apply in Judea and Samaria. The time has come to apply sovereignty."

"We thank the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Avi Dichter, a long-standing and steadfast friend of the settlement movement, for correcting a historic injustice and approving grazing grants for Judea and Samaria ranchers for the first time, and for his support in applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, as well as for the partnership and joint work for the future of the settlements."