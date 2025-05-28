US Congressmen express support for Israel’s right to sovereignty in Judea & Samaria

US Congressmen Marlin Stutzman from Indiana and Andrew Clyde from Georgia arrived for an official tour in Binyamin as guests of the regional council governor and Yesha Council chairman, Israel Ganz. Ganz presented them with the challenges on the ground and outlined a vision that sees the region’s future as an inseparable part of the Jewish state, both historically and in terms of security.

The two expressed clear support for applying Israeli sovereignty over the Judea and Samaria regions, saying that the United States would recognize and respect such a move made by the Israeli government.

Congressman Marlin Stutzman said: “It’s great to be here. The Biblical history that’s here - with Jonathan and David. And the history that you all have as a people here. We believe that this is your land. That you have a right to this land. And that we want to see peace throughout the whole Middle East. But that starts with peace in respecting and honoring and realizing that the Israeli people have a right to this land as well.”

Congressman Andrew Clyde from Georgia added: “It’s a right that goes back centuries. Literally, for thousands of years. You have a Biblical right to this land; your heritage is in this land. G-d gave you this land. And I believe that holds true just as much today as it was when He told the Israeli people that they would inhabit this land. I think that we should honor that right.”

Ganz thanked the Congressmen and said: “Thank you for your support. You are our true partners. We need your help to apply Israeli law here. The decision will come from the Israeli government, and we will need U.S. support for that. This is not only historical justice but also the path to stability and peace in the world.”

They also visited the Shiloh heritage site and were moved by the tour and the findings at the location of the ancient Tabernacle. The Congressmen were accompanied by their wives, as well as Eliana Passentin, Director of Binyamin’s foreign desk. The visit was part of the “yes! Israel” project led by Sarah Paley and Ruth Lieberman.