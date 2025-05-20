Families of fallen soldiers from the Gevurah Forum have called on the Israel Police to launch a criminal investigation against Yair Golan, chairman of the Democratic Party, over comments he made during a media interview in May. In their letter, which was also forwarded to the State Attorney's Office, the families argue that Golan's statement undermines the morale of IDF soldiers at a time when they are risking their lives on multiple fronts in the ongoing war.

Golan's remarks included: "A sane state does not wage war against civilians, does not kill babies as a hobby, and does not aim to expel populations."

The bereaved families claim that these comments cross the line of legitimate public discourse, accusing Golan of engaging in "defeatist propaganda", an offense under Israeli law that carries up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of attempting to harm the security of the state.

The forum, representing families who lost loved ones in the Swords of Iron war, emphasized that Golan's words come at a particularly sensitive time. The families warn that such statements could damage the fighting spirit of both the public and IDF soldiers, while also fueling international delegitimization of Israel's military actions. They are calling for a swift investigation into the motivations behind Golan's comments.