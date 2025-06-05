תיעוד: התוקף מתיישב על המכונית צילום: באדיבות המצלם

An activist from the "Choosing Life" forum, representing bereaved families and terror victims, was violently attacked on Wednesday evening by one of the neighbors of Yair Golan, the chairman of the Democrats Party, while protesting against him.

The activist was sitting in his car when the neighbor approached, lifted a green trash can, and forcefully smashed the car's windshield, which shattered onto the activist. Glass shards penetrated the vehicle and injured the activist.

Golan himself stood a few meters away from the scene and witnessed the attack. After the incident, Golan sat and talked with the attacker for several minutes.

Police were called to the scene and arrested the suspect in the attack.

The "Choosing Life" forum of bereaved families and terror victims said in response, "This is a serious and dangerous incident in which our activist—who protested Golan's conduct and statements against IDF soldiers—was violently attacked. The fact that Yair Golan witnessed the incident and chose to have a lengthy conversation with the attacker speaks for itself. Violence will not silence our voice; we will continue to speak the truth, everywhere and in every legitimate way."