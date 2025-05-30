The cemetery in the community of Malachei Hashalom, Binyamin, where David Libi will be laid to rest, was established within hours following his death on Thursday during an engineering operation in Gaza.

An hour after the tragic news was received, Israel Ganz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, urgently appealed to government ministers to authorize burial in the young community, which was established only about two years ago.

Minister for Religious Affairs Michael Malkieli took the lead, while staff from Minister Bezalel Smotrich's office in the Defense Ministry and Civil Administration officials worked swiftly to issue a zoning plan within a very short time.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Religious Affairs issued both a burial permit and a license to establish the cemetery — all within less than 24 hours.

Thus, the first cemetery in the community of Malachei Hashalom was inaugurated, where David Libi — the eldest son of the town’s founder and settlement activist Eliav Libi — will be buried.

Israel Ganz stated: "This is the path of heroic David and the entire Libi family. This land is acquired through hardship, but this incredible family teaches us to move forward with courage, alongside the pain—to build and to grow. Special thanks to Religious Affairs Minister Malkieli and his office, as well as to Minister Smotrich’s team and the Civil Administration personnel for their exceptional and humane efforts."