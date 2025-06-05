החתן אלחנן עטיה ברחבת הריקודים צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Odeya, widow of Sergeant First Class (res.) Maoz Fenigstein, who fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip, remarried Wednesday evening to Maoz's friend Elhanan Atiya.

The couple announced their engagement earlier this year.

“Take a moment for good news — Elhanan and Odeya are engaged, thank G-d. Odeya is the widow of Maoz Fenigstein HY”D, who was killed at the start of the war. Elhanan is a friend of Maoz and the brother of two beloved neighbors,” writer Racheli Moshkovitz wrote on her Facebook page at the time of their engagement.

She added, “Only the Master of the Universe can weave comfort from lack, bring life from loss, and in an incomprehensible bearing of opposites, craft a greater story beyond our grasp. A new life, a new home, a new chuppah. Mazal tov.”

Maoz, 25, a resident of Givat Hanan in Susya, fell in battle in Gaza in December 2023. He left behind his wife, Odeya, and their 3.5-month-old daughter, Teneh. Odeya is from the Barelly family in the community of Asael. The family chose to donate his organs.

ריקודים לפני החתן והכלה אחרי החופה צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Maoz studied in the Bnei Netzarim and Ramat Gan yeshivas, and after his army service, continued at Yeshivat Re’uta in Carmel. His family described him as “a lover of the Land of Israel and the Jewish people, filled with the joy of life, sociable, kind, and always with a smile.”