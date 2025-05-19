Iran has firmly rejected the United States' demand to halt all uranium enrichment, asserting its right to continue its nuclear program under international law. This stance comes amid ongoing negotiations between the two nations over Iran's nuclear activities.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff recently reiterated that any uranium enrichment by Iran is a "red line" for the United States, emphasizing concerns over potential weaponization. In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi declared that Iran would persist with its enrichment activities regardless of the outcome of the talks, citing the country's rights under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi echoed this sentiment, warning that the negotiations would fail if the U.S. continued to insist on zero enrichment. He emphasized that uranium enrichment is a national achievement that Iran will not abandon.

Despite the impasse, both sides have expressed a willingness to continue discussions. A fifth round of negotiations is anticipated in Rome, aiming to bridge the significant gaps between the two countries' positions.

The situation remains tense, with the International Atomic Energy Agency reporting that Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium has grown, raising concerns about the potential for nuclear weapon development. However, Iran maintains that its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes.

As the negotiations continue, the international community watches closely, hoping for a resolution that ensures regional stability and prevents nuclear proliferation.