general.newsSevenIsraeli NewsFootage reveals: Intercepted missile discovered in KinneretFootage reveals: Intercepted missile discovered in KinneretNature and Parks Authority tour reveals intercepted Iranian missile floating on the water at a Kinneret nature reseve, police sappers arrive to manage incident.Israel National News Jun 26, 2025, 12:10 PM (GMT+3)Kinneret / Sea Of GalileeOperation Rising Lionטיל מיורט התגלה בכנרתדוברות המשטרהRelated articles:How do I know we are going to elections? Bibi told meDid the Jews deserve the splitting of the Sea?Degania Dam may be opened for 1st time in 30 yearsBeachgoers, here's how to keep your children safe Found a mistake? Contact usgeneral.subscribeNewsletterTo read the article in Hebrew