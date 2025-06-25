CIA Director John Ratcliffe on Wednesday released a statement regarding Iran's nuclear program.

"CIA can confirm that a body of credible intelligence indicates Iran's Nuclear Program has been severely damaged by the recent, targeted strikes. This includes new intelligence from an historically reliable and accurate source/method that several key Iranian nuclear facilities were destroyed and would have to be rebuilt over the course of years,” he said.

“CIA continues to collect additional reliably sourced information to keep appropriate decision-makers and oversight bodies fully informed. When possible, we will also provide updates and information to the American public, given the national importance of this matter and in every attempt to provide transparency," added Ratcliffe.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said it would take Iran "years" to rebuild the nuclear facilities that were struck by American B2 bombers over the weekend because they have been destroyed.

"New intelligence confirms what POTUS has stated numerous times: Iran's nuclear facilities have been destroyed. If the Iranians chose to rebuild, they would have to rebuild all three facilities (Natanz, Fordow, Esfahan) entirely, which would likely take years to do," Gabbard wrote in a post on X.

She further criticized the reports of media outlets such as CNN and the New York Times that attempted to downplay the success of the American and Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear sites.

"The propaganda media has deployed their usual tactic: selectively release portions of illegally leaked classified intelligence assessments (intentionally leaving out the fact that the assessment was written with 'low confidence') to try to undermine President Trump’s decisive leadership and the brave servicemen and women who flawlessly executed a truly historic mission to keep the American people safe and secure," she wrote.

On Tuesday night, US President Donald Trump rejected the reports which cited US intelligence assessments suggesting that the US military strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities did not obliterate those facilities.

“Fake news CNN, together with the failing New York Times, have teamed up in an attempt to demean one of the most successful military strikes in history. The nuclear sites in Iran are completely destroyed! Both the Times and CNN are getting slammed by the public!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Trump also shared Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s statement responding to the reports, which said, "Based on everything we have seen -- and I've seen it all -- our bombing campaign obliterated Iran's ability to create nuclear weapons."

"Our massive bombs hit exactly the right spot at each target—and worked perfectly. The impact of those bombs is buried under a mountain of rubble in Iran; so anyone who says the bombs were not devastating is just trying to undermine the President and the successful mission," added Hegseth.