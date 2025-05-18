'Cry Out Against Next Attack': Family of murdered woman demands new construction

Just a day after the funeral of Tze'ela Gez, the young mother murdered in a shooting attack in Samaria while on her way to the hospital to give birth, her grieving family met with Samaria governor Yossi Dagan.

During the extended meeting, the Gez family asked Dagan to act as their "messenger to cry out to prevent the next attack."

They demanded a full-scale military operation in the Arab village of Burqin, from which the terrorist who carried out the attack emerged, akin to the IDF operations in Khan Yunis and the Jenin refugee camp. They also called on national leaders to establish new Jewish communities in Samaria as a living memorial to Tze'ela's life and legacy.

In response, Dagan announced that this coming Sunday, he would move his office to the site of the attack as a form of protest and national outcry. “This will not pass in silence,” Dagan stated. “We will not allow terrorism to win. Tze'ela’s blood cries out from the earth, and we will answer that cry with strength, with building, with life.”

In a powerful expression of solidarity, the Gez family told Dagan they would join him at the site to spend part of the traditional Jewish mourning period inside the protest tent he will establish there. Ordinarily, the mourning family avoids leaving the house for the entire seven days of mourning.

“We will not be silent,” said one family member. “We will not be victims. We will build. We will protect. We will remember.”