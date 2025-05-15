אחותה של צאלה גז ליוסי דגן: בלי פוליטיקה בהלוויה באדיבות המצלם

Samaria Governor Yossi Dagan, who cut a visit to the United States short to attend the funeral of Tze'ela Gez, who was murdered in a terror attack on Wednesday near Bruchin, delivered a eulogy which angered the victim's sister.

Dagan took advantage of the platform to make a political statement and called on the government to take a more aggressive stance against terrorism. "We are not willing to be sitting ducks," Dagan stated.

Tze'ela's sister scolded the politician: "I don't want politics. Let us finish with love for my sister. I don't want to hear about murder."

Dagan attempted to continue a few moments longer, but the bereaved sister repeated her demand and asked him to end his address. He respected her request and stated, "I respect your pain, and ask everyone to add love. I wish to support Bruchin, Samaria, and the family."